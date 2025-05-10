Letter: Vote for Campbell and ‘all boats will rise’

Jim Campbell’s experience and proven expertise as a Port of Astoria commissioner are an invaluable asset to our community. His vision for the Port’s future has a sharp focus on our deep water port’s potential.

He is determined to bring more shipping and product that will strengthen our local economy with family wage earning jobs. Join me and vote for Jim Campbell, and all boats will rise.

COREEN BERGHOLM
Astoria

