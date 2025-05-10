Letter: Support Mattocks for Seaside School Board Published 5:09 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

I strongly recommend Chuck Mattocks for Zone 3, Position 1, on the Seaside School District Board of Directors. I have known Chuck for almost 40 years. Throughout that time, he has demonstrated dedication to serving our children and local community.

Chuck is a respected leader. I have witnessed him listen thoughtfully to parent and community concerns, thoroughly research the issues, and implement strategies that benefit everyone involved. I have also sat across the negotiating table from him, and he has always been informed, fair, and focused on achieving the best outcomes for students.

Chuck has been involved in our community in many roles — middle school teacher, high school teacher, science department chair, head coach, activities coordinator, Seaside Association president, Clatsop County planning commissioner and Gearhart city councilor. In every position, Chuck has shown integrity and dedication to service.

Chuck and his wife, Karen, have devoted their professional lives to education in the Seaside School District, and chose to raise their son here. Chuck understands that parents are the first and most important educators in a child’s life. He cares deeply about empowering families with the support, skills and information they need to help their children thrive.

The Seaside School District will benefit greatly from Chuck’s experience, insight and unwavering commitment to the well-being of our students and families. I urge you to vote for Chuck Mattocks for the Board of Directors, Zone 3, Position 1.

DOUGLAS C. DOUGHERTY, Ph.D.

Superintendent Emeritus

Gearhart