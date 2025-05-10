Letter: Stand up against our ‘brutal regime’ Published 5:41 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

The darkest days of any country are when its people begin to disappear without a trace. Gone are men, women, children, young and old, snatched off the street to be imprisoned without due process, most likely tortured and killed.

A brutal regime is at work. Adolph Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini had enemies lists. Today, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and Donald J. Trump have enemies lists. Citizens must stand up, fight back and demand that Congress respond to the will of the American majority to abide by the rule of law.

Your voice and your vote are your power. Our children, grandchildren, and all of our future generations deserve to have the freedoms that only a democracy can provide. Plan now to take part in the peaceful nationwide “No King” protest on June 14.

Go to the Indivisible North Coast website for information on ways to make your voice heard.

LARRY ALLEN

Astoria