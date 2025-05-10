Letter: Seitz will be a new voice for the Port Published 5:19 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

Rob Seitz will have my vote for the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 5. Rob will bring a different experience and voice to the commission, adding depth and understanding.

He is a commercial fisherman (and fisherman poet), and helps run a family restaurant, South Bay Wild Fish House, listed as one of Top 100 Seafood Spots 2024.

On the Riverwalk, you may have seen him campaigning on his unicycle, wearing a sandwich board. More often than not, he is out fishing and supplying local businesses.

As the fishery and boats are an essential part of the Port’s business, and his restaurants serve both locals and tourists, he has a stake in Port direction and policy.

He is a thoughtful guy, and able to work with others. I hope you will give him your vote on May 20.

JAN MITCHELL

Astoria