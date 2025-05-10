Letter: Seitz: A hard-working commercial fisherman Published 5:22 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

Rob Seitz is a far-sighted, clear-thinking, hard-working commercial fisherman.

Rob and his family run the F/V South Bay and the South Bay Wild Fish House. They’ve been innovative, productive participants in our community for decades.

He’s president of the Astoria Fisherman’s Cooperative, and a member of the Port of Astoria’s shipyard advisory committee. He’s a thoughtful listener who forms his opinions carefully.

Rob is devoted to the environmental, cultural and economic health of our region. He has long experience utilizing port facilities, understands the port’s potential and looks forward to contributing to its future success.

It’s hard to imagine a better candidate than Rob Seitz for Port of Astoria commissioner, Position 5.

JON BRODERICK

Cannon Beach