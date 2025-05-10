Letter: No on Measure 4-235, yes on 4-236 Published 5:50 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

“Hogwash” and ”poppycock.” At least the opposing sides of the two upcoming ballot measures in Cannon Beach seem to have a sense of humor. Except, the subject is very serious.

It is not about voting on finances that will increase your property taxes — that already is the law. It is about voting on large projects that already are, or can be, financed in alternative ways (grants, state or federal funds, etc.).

Do you want to bear the cost of an election, when you don’t need to? Do you want to delay big necessary projects when we don’t need to? Do you want to miss out on grants or non-local funding opportunities because of this extra step?

I say no: No extra cost, no delay, no missing out on grants because of this unnecessary change to our city charter.

Please vote “no” on Measure 4-235, and “yes” on the accompanying city Measure 4-236, to tighten up city code on this issue.

VIRGINIA WRIGHT

Cannon Beach