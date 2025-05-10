Letter: Measure 4-235 returns power to the community Published 5:12 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

As a city councilor in Cannon Beach, I support the citizen-initiated ballot Measure 4-235. This measure, if passed, will ensure that all large projects are voted on by our community.

The measure stipulates a vote is required on borrowing more than 50% of our city’s revenue; in 2025, it would have been over $6 million, and will increase over time. Large projects of this scale do not happen often, and when they do, they take years of planning. Including a public vote will not delay progress, it will ensure that any decision is in line with our community’s wishes.

Most cities receive the majority of their funding from property tax. Cannon Beach is unique in that the majority of our funding comes from other sources, primarily lodging tax. Lodging tax, prepared food tax and water rates are not subject to a vote of the people to change, and do not require a public vote to spend or encumber into debt.

Historically, Cannon Beach cared about what the community has to say, and has brought major decisions to the voters, even when not required by state law. Somehow, we got away from that. I see Measure 4-235 as a way to modify our charter to ensure our community gets the final say on large projects and the future of our village.

Join me in supporting the citizens’ Measure 4-235.

ERIK OSTRANDER

Cannon Beach