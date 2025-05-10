Letter: Measure 4-235 gives voters a say in the future Published 5:17 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

It’s discouraging that a simple measure, like 4-235, is being taken so out of context, prompting opponents to spread hate amongst neighbors.

It’s simple: Do you think you deserve to vote on our most significant projects? Do you think your friends and neighbors deserve that right, too?

Rather than focusing on the facts, opponents are sowing distrust and anger. They are afraid they will lose some control — look at who they are: city councilors, appointed committee members and others who are heavily involved in city operations.

Ballot Measure 4-235 is not about undermining the council or killing projects. It is about giving the voters a say in our future. It is about finding consensus. It is about sharing control and empowering our friends and neighbors to use their voice.

HANNAH BUSCHERT

Cannon Beach