Letter: Hats off for fantastic CMH Diamond Derby Published 5:48 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

Last Saturday, my wife, Trish, and I attended the dazzling Diamond Derby at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds — a fantastic event benefiting Columbia Memorial Hospital. A celebration of style and generosity, borrowing the grandeur of the Kentucky Derby for an evening of excitement.

I sported a vest, tie and a charming little straw hat, while Trish stunned in a black-and-white dress paired with a striking “fascinator” hat. There were a lot of fascinators, each more intricate and interesting than the last!

The atmosphere was electric, with guests reveling in the festivities, mint juleps and enjoying lively music. But the true centerpiece of the evening was the live auction, where John Curley, the charismatic auctioneer, commanded the stage with effortless flair. Acting as both showman and DJ, he kept the energy high, coaxing bidders to raise their stakes with finesse. It was mesmerizing.

By the end of the night, we had successfully raised over $375,000 for our new hospital — all while sharing in the joy of an unforgettable evening. My aforementioned charming little straw hat is off to the planners of this fantastic event!

THADDEUS FICKEL

Astoria