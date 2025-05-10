Letter: Fickel’s genuine care for people shines through Published 4:56 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

I want to take a moment to tell you about someone I’ve come to deeply respect — Thaddeus Fickel, who is running for Port of Astoria Commission, Position 5.

I met Thaddeus as my flight instructor, but quickly realized he’s much more than a skilled pilot. He’s a patient teacher, a clear communicator, and someone who brings calm, focus and integrity to every challenge.

When you’re learning to fly, you put your trust in someone’s hands — literally. That kind of trust is earned, not given lightly. And Thaddeus earned mine from day one. As a pilot, he understands the importance of safety, infrastructure and long-term planning.

He brings a systems mindset to everything he does — looking ahead, anticipating problems and finding practical solutions. These are exactly the qualities we need on the Port Commission. But what stands out most for me is his genuine care for people and this community.

He listens. He shows up. He leads with humility and purpose. I believe Thaddeus will bring the same commitment to excellence and public service to the Port that he’s shown in the air and in our classroom.

Please join me in supporting Thaddeus Fickel for Port Commissioner, Position 5. I’m confident he will serve our community with the same integrity and professionalism I’ve come to know and admire.

ANGEL MALDONADO

Astoria