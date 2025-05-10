Letter: Campbell: Voice of common sense and reason Published 5:05 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

I’m writing in support of James Campbell for re-election to the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 1. I became familiar with Jim when I served as the Coast Guard Group and Sector commander, headquartered at that time at the Port’s airport in Warrenton.

I learned that Jim had a wealth of knowledge on Port and airport operations and was a hard-working Port Commissioner with high principles of public service. People who work with Jim quickly find his blue-collar background and plain-spoken manner refreshing and rare in today’s business world. Jim Campbell is an honest man who keeps his word.

Jim has a proven track record as a Port Commissioner. He championed the Port’s cargo operations, wisely securing the high value return of cargo ships to our piers, including log and cruise ships.

As treasurer, Jim was instrumental in restoring fiscal responsibility to the Port’s finances. Over the past seven years the Port has passed every external audit with few or no minor discrepancies. He closely oversees expenditures, and personally signs outgoing checks as part of his fiduciary oversight.

Jim is also a voice of reason and common sense on the commission. His calm demeanor helped return the Port Commission’s deliberations to reasonable debate and civility. He is known for his independent thought. He clearly expresses his ideas due to his vast background and knowledge gained from years of service at sea and marine construction.

In closing, I urge voters to keep this highly qualified person on the Port Commission. We need his expertise and experience.

DOUG KAUP

Astoria