Letter: Campbell: ‘Experience, knowledge and competence’ Published 5:44 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

It is my pleasure to say a few things about my friend, Jim Campbell. I have known Mr. Campbell for over 40 years, which is more than half of my lifetime, and less than half of his. I’m not saying that he’s an old friend, because he’s not old. But he is a good friend and a fine gentleman.

Mr. (Commissioner) Campbell is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable individuals that I have ever met. He has over 40 years’ experience in marine construction, working on many different projects in Alaska, Florida, Louisiana, Utah and all along the Pacific Coast. He holds a 100-ton captain license.

He is a private pilot and rides a motorcycle. What more can I say? Oh, he has been a Port of Astoria commissioner for 24 years, all together. His depth of knowledge regarding so many things related to Port business is voluminous. What? That’s a lot!

Mr. Campbell has been retired for nearly two years now, and commits to this position whole-heartedly, with no distractions. He demonstrates leadership daily.

Experience, knowledge and competence, demonstrated over and over, make him the very best of candidates for another term on the Port of Astoria Commission.

Although we no longer live in the area, we still care greatly about the region. The health of the Port of Astoria is crucial, and Mr. Campbell is the best candidate!

PHILIP BALES

Chandler, Arizona