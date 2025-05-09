Warrenton High School honors World Series champ, Warriors grad Published 4:43 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Brian Bruney throws first pitch, his jersey officially retired

The 2024-25 school year has been all about Warrenton High School legends.

After honoring the football legacy and career of Dusty McGrorty in the fall, the Warriors returned in the spring to honor a World Series champion: Brian Bruney.

Before the start of Wednesday’s game against Horizon Christian, the Warriors honored the 2000 graduate. Bruney threw out the first pitch, and the Warriors officially retired his jersey: No. 5.

Bruney started his baseball career at Warrenton High School. As a senior he earned Player of the Year honors for the state of Oregon. He set records for career batting average (.505), home runs (34) and runs batted in for a single season with 52. Bruney was drafted in the 12th round out of Warrenton High School and went on to play in the major leagues from 2004 to 2012. His talents took him far, all the way to the World Series as a member of the New York Yankees in 2009.

At Wednesday’s game, Bruney posed for photos, and Warrenton assistant coach Boomer Bjaranson said a few words about Bruney and his baseball career. Bruney was sporting his 2009 World Series ring as he walked out onto the field with his wife and three children.

The Warriors made sure to take care of business with Bruney watching on — they rallied from a 1-0 first-inning deficit to win the game 12-2. Ryder Sturgell hit a home run, one of his three hits on the day. With the win, Warrenton moves closer to clinching the Coastal Range League title again.