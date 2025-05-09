Seaside boys golf team wins league title Published 4:40 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

After tying for the Cowapa League title last season with Scappoose, the Seaside boys golf team stands alone in 2025.

The Seagulls shot their second best score of the season at Gearhart Golf Links to take the title. Forty-four strokes was the margin of victory for Seaside on Wednesday.

Led by an even-par 72 from Xanh Quang, the Seagulls finished the round with a score of 312 and saw all four scorers take home All-League honors.

Quang finished one stroke behind Scappoose’s Cade Fisher in the individual scoring. Quang was followed by his teammates Logan Norman, Alex Arden and Madden Wunderlich in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively. Norman shot a 78; Arden finished with a 79, and Wunderlich came home fifth overall with an 83. Landon Nofield was the nonscoring Seagull with a round of 99.

Joining the Seaside foursome and Fisher on the All-League team were Ben Murdock from Astoria, Triton Faber and Jonah Corbus from Tillamook and Gavin Phillips and Justice Stanton from St. Helens.

Seaside head coach Jim Poetsch said in a statement he was happy to win the league title outright this season.

“It is always nice to win a league title,” Poetsch said. “After sharing it last season, these kids worked really hard this past year to make sure we didn’t have to share it this season.

“Xanh has now finished second in three straight tournaments and is a total of three over par in those 54 holes. I’m also proud of my three seniors Logan, Alex and Madden for winning all-league honors for the third year in a row.”

Astoria finished in fifth place with a team score of 371.

Ty Cereghino was the Fishermen’s second golfer behind the all-league performer Murdock, as he shot a 92. Sawyer Rochon, with a 97, and Dominic Rico, with a 98, were the other two scorers. Kevin Dunn was the nonscorer with a round of 102.

Warrenton boys golf finishes third at districts

Warrenton boys had a strong showing at the 3A/2A/1A Special District 1 Championships. The tournament was played at Forest Hills Golf Course over a two-day span.

A balanced approach from the team’s four golfers saw the Warrenton Warriors finish third behind Oregon Episcopal and Valley Catholic with a score of 696. Oregon Episcopal shot a 618, while Valley Catholic finished second with a 642.

Oregon Episcopal freshman Mateo Gramstad finished the two-day tournament with a one-under-par 143 to take first place. His teammate Braden Tieu finished second with a 150. Gavin Brown led Warrenton with a score of 167 to finish 12th. He was followed by Calvin Olson, with a 175, Tyler Simonsen at 176 and Jackson Bellone, who finished with a 178.