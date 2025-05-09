Around the diamonds: Clatskanie beats Knappa in baseball Published 5:12 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

After a scoreless first two innings, Clatskanie scored at least one run in every subsequent inning to beat Knappa High School on Tuesday 7-1.

The Tigers had a total of 16 hits and great pitching from a trio of players. Luke Andreasen, Zach Mollenhour and Brendan Shroll held the Loggers to just four hits and struck out eight batters.

The victory gives Clatskanie a two-game lead over the Loggers with two more games remaining in their series. To clinch the league title, the Loggers need to win both games in Clatskanie and sweep Nestucca next week.

Seaside boys down 4-1, come back to beat Astoria

For six innings, Astoria baseball looked to have the game on cruise control.

The Fishermen played a clean game in the field, took advantage of scoring opportunities and led 4-1 going into the Seagulls’ seventh inning.

A win would see Astoria tie the season series at one win apiece.

But it was the Clatsop Clash, after all, which means things usually aren’t that simple.

Despite trailing 4-0 going into the sixth inning, Seaside would not give up. The Seagulls scored a run in the top of the sixth to make the score 4-1, then rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh.

After shutting down the Fishermen in the bottom half of the seventh, the Seagulls exploded for eight runs in the top of the eighth to win 12-4. The victory clinched the season series for the Seagulls over their Cowapa rival.

Jake White led the Seagulls with three hits and three RBIs from the lead-off spot. Kai Toyooka and Tallen Kraushaar each had two RBIs, while Kane Israel was the winning pitcher after going 3.2 innings in relief of starter Brayden Cooley.

Astoria was led at the plate by Joey Gramlich, who had three hits. Archer Hawkins, Jack Johnson and Tyson Robinson had the RBIs for the Fishermen on Wednesday.

Seaside moved to 2-5 in league play and 7-11 overall, while Astoria dropped to 1-6 in league and 5-13 overall.

Warrenton softball wins final home game

Tuesday was a happy senior day for three Warrenton softball seniors.

Sara Kornder, Syrianna Earls and Ava Pintor were honored before the start of Warrenton’s game against Portland Adventist Academy. All three started the game and contributed to the Warriors 11-0 victory.

Kornder and Earls both ended the day with two hits and one RBI, while Pintor played good defense before being replaced by freshman Natalie Davis late in the game.

Catcher Bella Campos went 1-3 with two RBIs, while Natalie Pike — who usually plays catcher — spent time at shortstop, due to the Warriors changing their normal lineup. On the mound, Gracelyn Brown and Scarlet Anderson allowed just two hits in the shutout.

Warrenton is set to finish its regular season with four road games against first-place Banks and third-place Rainier. Currently, the Warriors sit in second place behind Banks in the Coastal Range League standings. With the top three teams qualifying for the playoffs, the Warriors have an opportunity to wrap up a spot with just one win over their next four games.