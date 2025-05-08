Seaside boys golf team finishes second in 4A preview Published 10:31 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

The Seaside boys golf team did not play its best Monday at the 4A Boys State Preview, the coach said, but the Seagulls still took second place.

Despite junior Xanh Quang shooting an even par 72, the Seagulls other golfers were a little off their normal scores.

The tournament, which was held at Tokatee Golf Club in McKenzie Bridge, served as a tuneup for multiple state title hopefuls.

With most of the highly ranked 4A teams making the trip, Seaside golfers had the opportunity to see where they stacked up against the state’s best. Though the Seagulls shot a below-standard 339, they still came home in second place behind Marist Catholic, which shot 318 as a team.

Quang finished second overall behind Noah Bascom of North Bend. Bascom shot a 4-under-par 68 to win the day. Madden Wunderlich was the second Seagull with a score of 85; Logan Norman was third with an 86, and Landon Nofield finished fourth for Seaside, with a 97. Alex Arden was the nonscoring Seaside golfer with a 98.

Seaside head coach Jim Poetsch said he was happy his team showed what it is capable of even during an off day.

“This is a deja vu of last season’s state preview,” Poetsch said in a statement.

“We did not play well as a team yet somehow escaped with second place, with most of the better teams in the state in attendance.

“Marist shot around where we need to be to win at the state tournament, so we need to be about twenty strokes better than Monday. Alex alone has the talent to lower our score by that much, he had a rough day out there. Xanh showed that he is one of the better players in 4A.

“Alex, Madden and Logan should also be able to compete for the top of the individual leaderboard when they play well.

“If we were to have an off day, Monday was a great time to do it. Nothing was really on the line other than pride and we were able to see that we can compete even when we are not at our best.”

Seaside girls third at Cowapa League Championships

Sophomore duo Lolly Rahl and Reagan Hartnett led the way for Seaside girls at the Cowapa League Championships on Monday.

The Seagulls shot a total team score of 413 to finish behind Scappoose and Tillamook.

The Astoria girls team had just three golfers so was not an official scoring team. The Indians of Scappoose posted a 384, while the Cheesemakers of Tillamook scored a 391 at Astoria Golf and Country Club.

Rahl and Hartnett both finished with All-League honors as they finished sixth and 10th, respectively. Rahl shot a 99, and Hartnett 101. Kylie Keranen was the third scorer with a 106, and Ella Brenden was fourth with a 107. Makenna White was the Seagulls’ nonscorer at 108.

Jane Phillips led Astoria, finishing 16th with a score of 110. Lina Lee was right behind her with a 113, and Hadley Painter posted a 148 as the Fishermen’s third scorer.