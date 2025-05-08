Letter: Your Port vote matters, support Brownson Published 9:44 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Every voter in Clatsop County gets to vote for the Port of Astoria Commission, three positions this time.

It may seem like the Port is far away, or does not have anything to do with your life. Actually, the purpose of the Port is to be a “significant contributor to the community’s and state’s economic development and a catalyst of job and business creation.”

Tom Brownson is the perfect person to work with the Port Commissioners to continue and expand this work. Tom served eight years on the Astoria City Council and brings with him working relationships with both Warrenton and Astoria leadership.

The West Mooring Basin Master Plan is a key to growing the Port’s success. Tom participated in developing and securing funding for this critical plan.

Brownson has been a Port tenant for 18 years as a boat owner and enthusiastic sailor. As an elected official, Tom has a reputation as a good listener, giving careful consideration to all viewpoints.

Brownson will bring new ideas and fresh energy to our Port. Please join me in voting for Tom Brownson for Port of Astoria, Position 1.

TED MESSING

Astoria