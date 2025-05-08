Letter: What would our Founding Fathers think? Published 8:47 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Walking along Commercial Street, I admired a picture of George Washington in a store window. If the “Father of Our Country” came back from 1787, what would he say about the mess our government is in today?

I think President Washington would be puzzled that the country elected as president a man convicted of 34 felonies and who disparages women, African-Americans, Hispanics and others. He might say, “Is this really how we want our children to act? Great leaders lift people up, not degrade them.”

President Washington would be puzzled that millions of eligible voters didn’t vote. He would question the point of not voting. If you want to accomplish something, do something. If you think of a better idea, bring it. That’s democracy. Hold public officials accountable. It’s your government. You have the power of the vote.

I think he’d be relieved to know that millions of eligible voters did vote. He’d be glad that many people are protesting with colorful signs and taking action across the country to peacefully and courageously defend democracy.

After all, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin said democracy will last as long as enough people care to defend it.

President Washington might say that America’s future is in the people’s hands. Vote!

Thank you, Founding Fathers, for reminding us that the freedoms and privileges we enjoy must be diligently defended.

CARL DOMINEY

Astoria