Letter: Vote ‘yes’ on the Fair and Expo bond Published 8:14 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

The Clatsop County Fair and Expo Center is more than a summer event; it’s a vital year-round cornerstone of our community, hosting over 100 local gatherings annually. Voting “yes” on the upcoming Fair and Expo bond is a crucial investment in our shared future.

Our local groups rely on the fairgrounds as a key fundraising venue, bolstering their essential community work. Critically, our youth benefit immensely through 4-H and FFA programs based here, developing invaluable skills and leadership. These aren’t just programs; they are investments in Clatsop County’s next generation.

Beyond these pillars, the Fair and Expo Center drives significant economic impact, drawing visitors from across the Northwest and hosting celebrations that inject vital dollars into our local businesses, supporting jobs and our economy.

From empowering our youth and supporting community organizations to fueling our local economy, the Fair and Expo Center touches every aspect of Clatsop County. This bond isn’t just about maintaining a facility; it’s about strengthening our community bonds and ensuring this vital resource continues to serve all of us for generations.

Consider the profound and widespread positive impact. Vote “yes” on the Fair and Expo bond. Let’s continue to empower our youth, support our community, and fuel our local economy together.

JOHN KAHERMANES

Member, Clatsop Fair Board

Astoria

(This opinion does not reflect the views of the Clatsop County Fair and Expo Center.)