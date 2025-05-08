Letter: Vote Vazeen for responsible CCC finances Published 8:26 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Retain Mitra Vazeen on the Clatsop Community College Board of Education. Two years ago, the board of education voted unanimously to appoint Mitra Vazeen to serve on the board. She is now running to retain her position, and needs your vote in the current election.

Mitra has been a good friend of mine for many years. I know her to be an intelligent, compassionate and hard-working person. She has been a college student herself, and particularly respects the value of education — both to the individual, and to the community.

Mitra has held many leadership positions, and has been responsible for the development of budgets at large educational institutions. She supports responsible fiscal management at CCC. She will work to make sure that the tax dollars of Clatsop County residents are used wisely.

Please give her your vote.

ROBERTA MUEHLBERG

Astoria