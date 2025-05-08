Letter: Vote for five women for various roles Published 8:33 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

The ballots are out for this spring’s special election, and I urge voters to choose Susan Prettyman Hartill for Astoria School District 1C, Position 4.

Across the river, I similarly endorse Bree Libertad, Dacei DeVos and Lindsay Caeser in their campaigns for the Warrenton-Hammond School District.

Their passion for serving the community is paired well with their willingness to be accountable to voters in the community, and to answer the difficult questions with compassion and creativity.

As voters across Clatsop County wake up and get going, I firmly endorse Kathy Kleczek for Sunset Empire Transportation District, Position 3. Simply put, Kathy has the know-how to help it regain its vigor, and meet its mission across the North Coast.

The five women above are the candidates best qualified to meet the challenges facing our schools and public transit systems.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t invite you to read Page 5 of your Voter’s Pamphlet, where I, too, seek your vote for Port of Astoria Commissioner, Position 2. In addition to what is printed there, I’ve earned the endorsements of the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters, as well as Astoria’s International Longshoremen & Warehouse Union Local 50.

My signs across town feature the Astoria Column for good reason: I want voters to know where they stand when they approach me. I want to light the way through dark and uncertain skies, and when we stand together, to see and share the vision I have for our future.

THOMAS JENKINS

Astoria