Letter: Brownson, Rohne endorsed for Astoria Port

I heartily endorse Tom Brownson and incumbent Dirk Rohne for election to the Port of Astoria Commission.

Tom was serious, diligent, thoughtful and analytical as my colleague on the Astoria City Council for six years. He has no personal agenda except to serve the community’s long-term interest. The thorough preparedness and fiscal responsibility Tom showed in overseeing the city budget will serve the Port well.

At a time of divisive politics, Brownson stands out as a consummate professional: passionate, but always respectful to the public and his colleagues in his language and demeanor, and in the way he listens to all perspectives, and all sides, in order to make fair, well-reasoned decisions.

Tom will bring new ideas and energy to solving the problems of the West End Mooring Basin, Pier 2 and the Waterfront Master Plan. We are fortunate that Tom is stepping up to serve his community once again.

As mayor, I found in Commissioner Rohne a highly effective partner overcoming challenges to successfully re-establish the productive working relationship between the Port and city of Astoria, which is necessary for viable development.

Thoughtful and rational, Dirk has brought stability and forward progress to the Port. Dirk balances a strong vision for the future with a realistic understanding of the Port’s potential and opportunities in the regional maritime economy. He is well positioned to ensure continued momentum on both the rehabilitation of Pier 2 and the Waterfront Master Plan.

Commissioner Rohne and Tom Brownson have my highest recommendations for election to

the Port Commission.

BRUCE JONES

Astoria