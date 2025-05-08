Letter: Vote Campbell for best Port leadership Published 8:57 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

I have observed the Port of Astoria Commissioners in action for many years, and one of the members now running for re-election to Position 1 has always impressed me.

Jim Campbell has served as a member, and has held all of the offices on the commission. His consistent service gives him the broadest of perspectives through hands-on experience. His reputation of always going out of his way to respect and listen to every visitor is impressive.

Also impressive is his sincere belief that the Port not only needs to be an active and supportive member of the greater community, but to also serve as a valued asset for economic development for all concerned.

For example, he has been a supporter of the city of Astoria’s Waterfront Master Plan and has steadfastly committed to the notion that all development at the Port, both on the water, on land and at the airport should be developed in a manner which addresses environmental standards as well as economic growth.

Jim Campbell is a person of integrity, a person I know to be honest, dedicated and supportive of all the people of our unique and very special maritime environment.

Re-electing Jim Campbell for another term will ensure that all of us will have the benefit of his professionalism, his continuing commitment to our unique community and as an experienced professional manager dedicated to enhancing our Port for the benefit of all.

Jim Campbell is indeed one of the good ones, an asset we can all be proud of.

JERRY OSTERMILLER

Astoria