Letter: Support sea and air expert Finkel Published 7:48 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

It is with great pleasure and understanding that I recommend you cast your vote for Thaddeus Finkel the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 5.

Thaddeus has great knowledge of both the land and harbor ports of Astoria. Thaddeus parks his boat in the harbor, and parks his airplane at the airport. He is part-owner of the Fly Astoria flight school, where he is the primary flight instructor.

You may also see him with his family and friends sailing up and down the river, enjoying the scenery.

Thaddeus has hands-on knowledge and experience with regard to the harbor and airport, and the need for consolidated master plans. He is a professional and dedicated manager, and is known by all who come in contact with Thaddeus that he is honest, supportive and will always help those in need.

He will focus on local Port projects and not take time, effort or making money away from the ports. With his knowledge, dedication and experience, a vote for Thaddeus Finkel is a vote for the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 5, and the city’s future.

His wisdom and understanding is what’s needed at this time, and Thaddeus can deliver with your help and vote.

BUTCH McCONNELL

Warrenton