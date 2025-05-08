Letter: Support Campbell for Astoria Port Commission Published 9:09 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Jim Campbell has guarded the Port of Astoria’s prerogatives for many years, having served as a Port commissioner in the 1960s and 1970s, and again in his retirement, for the last decade.

In the early 1960s, as a commissioner, he executed the Document of Transfer that allowed the U.S. Coast Guard to establish the Air Station at the airport.

He has industry experience in many of the Port’s endeavors. Early on, his construction company was engaged in many local projects, including the building of the rest area and Sunset Springs on U.S. Highway 26.

He worked in the seafood industry, both as an employee and proprietor, and during his longtime involvement in the marine construction business, he conducted numerous projects all over Oregon, the West and East Coasts and Alaska.

Until his retirement, you could see his tugboats working on the South Jetty reconstruction project, as well as dredging and construction projects all over Oregon and Washington.

He, and his long affiliation with McAmis Marine Construction, were jointly the recipients of a national environmental award for their work on the Columbia River Channel Deepening.

Jim Campbell is also a longtime pilot, and familiar with airport operations.

I urge you to consider Jim Campbell’s experience and dedication when casting your vote for Port Commissioner, Position 1.

JOHN P. RAICHL

Astoria