Letter Seitz proves his devotion to Astoria Published 8:03 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

I’m endorsing Rob Seitz as Port of Astoria commissioner, Position 5, and here is a list of reasons for him being that commissioner:

He’s been a member of this water community for several years as a successful commercial fisherman, owning and operating F/V South Bay Wild. Rob is also a successful owner, with his wife Tiffany, of a fine restaurant. I mention this to show you that he is successful, and some of what he is involved with.

He cares about the success of the Port because it’s a big part of his life. He’s actively involved with the Port as a member of the Shipyard Advisory Committee, he’s a board member of the Pacific Dungeness Crab Marketing Association, he’s president of the Astoria Fisherman’s Cooperative, and he is a member of Don’t Cage our Ocean. And, Rob’s been a presenter at the Fisher Poets.

Most of all, he’s very concerned and dedicated to all of the Port issues. He’s the kind of person who will make you proud to have voted for him in this election.

Vote for Rob Seitz!

CHUCK STUART

Astoria