Letter: Seitz is a good fit for Astoria Port board Published 9:40 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

I’m writing to endorse Rob Seitz for the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 5. I’ve known Rob for a number of years through the commercial fishing industry, as I am a commercial fisherman, as well.

I believe Rob would be a good fit for the commission for a number of reasons that would positively benefit our community:

• Rob has built multiple small businesses from the ground up, including restaurants and a commercial fishing operation, that are highly successful. I believe this to be good experience in managing time, money and resources.

• Rob actively volunteers his time serving as a board member for the Astoria Boatyard Advisory and the Pacific Northwest Dungeness Crab Marketing Association. These positions, plus the nature of his work give him a lot of insight into what is happening down on the Port’s waterfront.

• In my experience, working with Rob as a fellow board member, I’ve known him to be a forward thinker who comes prepared and informed on the issues that are being addressed. It’s also been my experience that Rob is always willing to raise his hand when it comes to doing extra work as a board member. I believe this to be a huge asset in working with a group.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter, and for considering Rob Seitz for Port of Astoria Commission, Position 5.

SETH WHITSETT

Warrenton