Letter: Seitz ‘great fit for the future’ of Port Published 8:07 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Rob Seitz is running for the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 5, and I feel he is a great fit for the future of the Port.

Mr. Seitz has the experience the Port needs to help navigate the future of the Port. Rob has been involved in the boatyard committee, and also sits on the local crab marketing association board.

With years of experience in both the restaurant and commercial fishing industry, he would be a great fit knowing the importance of industry and tourism-based business at the Port.

ED GREEN

Astoria