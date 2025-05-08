Letter: Seafood-minded Seitz best pick for Port Published 8:50 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

I was recently a deck hand for Rob Seitz on the South Bay. Most days Rob and I would have conversations about fishing, and how having a fisherman’s co-op would be beneficial for our small community.

Not only being a commercial fisherman most of his life, he’s also branched out, becoming a restaurant owner, where quality is the main focus.

This last winter being my first season crabbing, it was an amazing experience. Rob genuinely cares about his crew, and prioritizes safety on and off of the water.

Rob also has been highly supportive in my journey to become a culinary specialist for the Coast Guard. Now revolving my life around food, Rob would be able to bring a superior product into our local markets and restaurants, possibly bringing in a wider variety of consumers wanting to try a fresh and local product.

With how much Rob cares for the people within the community, I believe he would be the best representative for the Port of Astoria Commission.

DUANE FALLS

Warrenton