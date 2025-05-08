Letter: Sabol endorses Vazeen for CCC board Published 8:10 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

I write this letter of support to encourage citizens to vote for Mitra Vazeen for the Clatsop Community College Board of Education Zone 2, Position 2, in the upcoming election.

I first came to Astoria as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Astoria from 1983 to 1985. After retiring from the Coast Guard in 1996, my family and I returned to Astoria, where we felt most at home.

Upon our return, I began working at the Tongue Point Job Corps Center, where I met Mitra, a co-worker and my supervisor for a short while. She was well-respected and liked by students and staff, and always presented herself professionally, and with a positive attitude. Eventually, we both left Tongue Point to pursue Job Corps Center director positions in other parts of the country.

Mitra has dedicated herself to giving back to the community as a way of expressing her personal gratitude to our country for giving her the opportunity to achieve the American dream. She holds outstanding educational credentials, and extensive managerial experience. Her diverse, extremely successful background is noteworthy.

Mitra believes the success of CCC is critical for helping residents meet their educational needs and take advantage of opportunities that arise. Her extensive educational background, outstanding dedication to staff and the success of students, and fervent enthusiasm, will most certainly benefit the college, student body, and the entire community.

GEORGE SABOL

Hammond