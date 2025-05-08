Letter: Retired dean supports Vazeen for CCC board Published 8:21 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

I am asking that residents of Clatsop County vote for Mitra Vazeen to represent Zone 2, Clatsop Community College Board of Directors.

Mitra was welcomed to the college in 1990 from Iran, and was hired to teach a cultural awareness course, as well as an Iranian cooking class in our evening program.

She was then contracted by the Tongue Point Job Corps Center to teach English as a second language (ESL), and soon became a career counselor and vocational program coordinator at that center.

During the next two decades, Mitra was selected to be the center director at several different Job Corps Centers throughout the U.S. These management roles taught her a clear understanding of how important it is to work closely with local businesses, and state and federal agencies, to deliver job skills training programs.

Mitra knows how the labor market has changed, and is cognizant of future trends. She has chosen to return to her beloved Astoria, and is eager to share her leadership experience and a commitment to this community.

Mitra is focused on helping our local college be financially accountable, and to improving the college’s relationship within Clatsop County.

Your support for her to be elected to the CCC Board of Directors is respectfully encouraged.

LARRY HASKELL

Retired dean, Community Education, CCC

Astoria