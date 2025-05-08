Letter: ODF guilty of ‘doubletalk and deception’ Published 7:59 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Area residents were shocked to learn recently that the Davis Ridge clearcut contract had not only been opened, but was also closed in March — with no notice to adjacent landowners.

This happened despite a previous letter from the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), Astoria District, that clearly indicated the contract would be let following the walk-through promised to us in 2024. This is a walk-through that never happened!

Obviously, this statement in his July 2, 2024 letter from Dan Goody, the district forester, is meaningless: “The ODF values and respects its neighbors, and we strive to be the best neighbors we can be.”

We now have emails due to a public records request: From Tillotson, unit forester, Jan. 17, “Please change the auction date for Davis Ridge to March … The big reason we would like this sale auctioned in March is that it has some pressure politically, and we want it to be sold prior to the public comment period …”

From Goody, Jan. 23: “… auctioning the Davis Ridge Timber Sale in March, with the goal of selling prior to … (a) public comment period … will save a bunch of grief during public comment.”

ODF should be held accountable for this doubletalk and deception. We expect honesty and transparency from ODF, and we urge ODF to investigate this process, and hold Goody and Tillotson accountable.

This Oregon government agency needs to walk the talk and respect us as Clatsop County residents, taxpayers and ODF neighbors.

CHERYL JOHNSON

Astoria