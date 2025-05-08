Letter: Mattocks best choice for Seaside school board Published 9:19 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Please join me in supporting Mr. Chuck Mattocks as he seeks Zone 3, Position 1, on Seaside School District’s Board of Directors.

It was my pleasure to work with Chuck for many years at Seaside High School. At all times, he was professional in his dealings with students, parents, community members and administrators.

Mr. Mattocks’ number one priority at all times was students, and will continue to be so as he serves on the school board. He sees the broad responsibility of educating young people in the classroom, extracurricular activities and culture of the school.

Mr. Mattocks knows there are many facets to operating a school district, and will lend leadership so that each one fosters our young people’s education. He is a can do, will do person who can be trusted. Please vote for Mr. Mattocks.

NEIL BRANSON

Seaside