Letter: Mattocks asks for your vote in Seaside Published 7:53 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

I am Chuck Mattocks, and I am running for Seaside School Board, Zone 3, Position 1. Why should you vote for me?

I am a product of, and lifelong supporter of public schools. I spent my career teaching. I am a parent. My son took advantage of opportunities and experiences at Seaside schools to get a quality education. I want all students to be able to do that. That means examining everything, and making sure the needs of students are being met, so students have a sense of hope.

I have lived within the Seaside School District boundaries for 50 years. I taught at the middle school and the high school. I was a department chair, student government advisor, activities coordinator, student advocate, head wrestling coach, and middle school volleyball, wrestling and track coach. I brought the Link Crew Freshman Orientation into the high school to make a positive transition, and as a proactive way to discourage bullying behavior.

I have served on, and chaired, the Clatsop County Planning Commission, and I have served on the Gearhart City Council. I am endorsed by the Seaside Education Association and the Oregon Education Association. In short, I bring leadership skills, an understanding of what is expected of teachers, and an eagerness to listen.

Everyone wants improved schools, more innovation and effective spending. If elected I will embrace three keys for the Seaside School District: accountability, opportunity and fiscal responsibility.

CHARLES “CHUCK” MATTOCKS

Gearhart