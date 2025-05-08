Letter: ‘Crime boss’ behavior in the White House Published 9:37 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

I have been in grief the last 100 days. To see our great country become a playground for our own homegrown oligarchs, who will be getting a tax break again soon, is hard to fathom.

What is more troubling is how we are treating our neighbors in Canada and Mexico, and the rest of the world. It is obscene to see what Trump has done to Zelensky and the Ukraine. To totally lie about who started the war, and then demand the minerals and rare earth from them for a false promise to give them some protection.

Trump and his cronies are no better than crime bosses. To threaten Greenland is beyond the pale. To cozy up to Putin is like dining with the devil incarnate, and no one will get out unscathed. We are isolated from the rest of the world.

All this in 100 days.

PATTY MERRILL

Astoria