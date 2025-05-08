Letter: Brownson, Rohne smart picks for on Port ballot Published 9:14 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

At this fraught time in the life of public funding, voters have a chance to build upon the progress made by the Port of Astoria by electing Tom Brownson, and re-electing Dirk Rohne, to its board of commissioners.

The Port has clawed its way back to stability after multiple missteps under previous boards and directors. But it still faces critical needs at a time when the flow of public dollars is imperiled and uncertain.

Tom Brownson is a steady hand, with years of experience as an Astoria city councilor and Port tenant. He brings a valuable perspective and knowledge of how to get things done to a board that must be nimble and innovative.

Dirk Rohne is, simply put, a commissioner who has made the Port stronger by virtue of his well of good sense and steadiness. Stakeholders are lucky that he is running for re-election.

MIKE FRANCIS

Astoria