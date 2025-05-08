Letter: Brownson: meticulous, honest, knowledgeable Published 7:41 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

This is a compilation of thoughts and reasons why I would like to encourage as many of my friends and neighbors to vote for Thomas Brownson for the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 1.

For one thing, Tom has lived in Clatsop County most of his life, and has developed a great admiration for our community and its culture. Tom is a boat owner, a tenant of the Port of Astoria since 2007, and an advocate for increasing the Port’s potential for the past 15 years.

Throughout this time period, he has attended many Port Commission meetings, where he contributed his knowledge and ideas to foster growth on behalf of the port.

Tom has been instrumental in the West Mooring Basin development plan by providing money, and ushering in zoning changes that shored up the final plan for completion.

The repairs for Pier 2, which consists of funds valued at $25 million worth of federal funds that have been granted to the Port, must be protected and accounted for by someone who is meticulous, steadfastly honest, and very knowledgeable in handling monetary obligations, such as federal funding for city-wide projects.

As a member of the Astoria City Council for eight years, I’m sure that’s contributed to his knowledge of funding accountability.

ANDY MARSHALL

Astoria