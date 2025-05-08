In One Ear: It’s happening Published 11:08 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

“… This is actually happening,” James P. Connelly said in an Instagram post. He’s restoring the Goonie house to look exactly like it did in the movie, and he has a request: ”… I need your help. I’m in the middle of this project, and it’s crazy. Can you find these pieces for me?”

One item is a pennant on the living room wall that says “Confusion Hill.” It’s reddish, with white lettering. And yes, there really is such a place. It’s a roadside attraction in Piercy, California, with a feature called the Gravity House; it’s similar to the Oregon Vortex.

The ship in the blue-toned bottle is quite large (as can be seen from its size in relation to the TV it’s on, in the photo shown). It looks like it contains a clipper ship with three masts. Neither item will be an easy find.

If you come across one of these gems, DM Connelly with photos and let him know where you found it at instagram.com/jpconnelly, where you will also find renovation updates. (Screenshot: “The Goonies”/Warner Bros.)