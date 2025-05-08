Clatsop County fairgrounds levy renewal on May 20 ballot Published 10:17 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

This month, Clatsop County voters will decide whether or not to renew a five-year levy aimed at supporting county fairgrounds operations.

The fairgrounds operating levy has been in place since 2006 and has been renewed by voters every five years since. If renewed in the upcoming May 20 election, property owners would continue paying a tax of 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for another five years, starting in the 2026-2027 fiscal year. According to county estimates, the tax is anticipated to bring in around $600,000 annually.

Fairground Manager Kyle Sharpsteen said the tax plays a critical role in the long-term planning of the Clatsop County fairgrounds. In addition to supporting staffing and operations, the county intends to use revenues for specific projects, including: kitchen and restroom upgrades; the ongoing restoration of the exhibit hall roof; cleaning and sealing the wooden pedestrian bridge over Walluski Loop; painting the interior of the indoor arena; and repairing insulation and recoating exposed steel in the outdoor arena to prevent corrosion.

Other priorities include equipment replacements and updates to the fairgrounds master plan to guide development over the next 10 to 20 years, including creating a capital improvement plan.

“The goal is to improve the facility’s overall appeal to prospective event organizers while prioritizing investments and maintenance based on the most urgent needs and the limited revenues available,” Sharpsteen told The Astorian in a statement.

In recent years, the Clatsop County Fair & Expo has seen increased attendance. However, Sharpsteen said it’s also seen challenges, including rising costs, aging infrastructure and uncertainty over timber revenues amid anticipated harvest reductions. In response, the county has introduced new attractions, local entertainment, educational exhibits and family-friendly activities. The levy would support continued growth, including the return of the fair’s carnival.

Outside of the annual fair, the fairgrounds are also used year-round for workshops, weddings, concerts and a variety of other events such as the Crab, Wine & Seafood Festival and the Astoria Midsummer Scandinavian Festival. With the help of the levy, the county has been able to offer free or low-cost use of the fairgrounds for youth, charitable and public service events, including 4-H and FFA meetings, trainings and fundraising events — in 2025, the Oregon Women in Timber/Clatsop Working Watershed Natural Resources Dinner raised a record $174,000 for high school career and technical education programs.

“These diverse events demonstrate the fairgrounds’ value as a flexible, year-round resource that benefits the entire community and local economy through hotel stays, restaurant visits and shopping at area businesses,” Sharpsteen said.

The fairgrounds can also play an important role in providing a space for temporary shelter, staging and aid distribution in the aftermath of a disaster, he said.

“Maintaining this emergency readiness requires investments in infrastructure, utilities, and systems — investments made possible through levy funding,” Sharpsteen said. “This capability underscores the fairgrounds’ broader value as a resilient and responsive community asset.”