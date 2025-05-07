Letter: Vote Vazeen for CCC board Published 5:55 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

I am writing this letter to introduce my former colleague, Mitra Vazeen, to those of you who don’t know her as well as I do.

I have known Mitra for over 25 years. We met at the Tongue Point Job Corps Center, where we both served on the management team for several years. Mitra was the vocational programs manager; she took over the challenge of a failing department.

With her hard work, organizational and management skills, Mitra improved its ranking mandated by the Department of Labor to No. 3 out of 122 Job Corps Centers in the U.S. Under her leadership, the vocational programs department improved in areas of “performance and financial accountability” and, as a result, program completions, industry recognized certifications and job placements improved.

Mitra put in long hours, set goals and defined expectations for a road map to success for students and the staff she supervised. Please join me in voting for Mitra Vazeen for the Board of Education at Clatsop Community College.

JAN MOGENSON-JONES

Astoria