Letter: Trump policies harm North Coast people Published 5:22 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Many North Coast residents cobble together a living with a patchwork of jobs. It takes determination and hard work — and good luck — to succeed.

Unfortunately, Trump’s policies threaten livelihoods and our way of life. More than one-third of Clatsop County residents rely on Medicaid through the Oregon Health Plan. However, the administration and Congressional Republicans want to cut Medicaid so they can cut taxes for the very wealthy.

Other policies hurt children. Trump threatens to cut Head Start, Title I school funding, and the entire $16.2 million Tongue Point Job Corps program and its 170 local jobs and training for at-risk youth. Trump has cut funds for public education, Pell Grants and other student aid.

The Oregon Food Bank is losing 4 million pounds of food deliveries from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which traditionally purchased food from Oregon farmers.

Consumers pay for Trump’s tariffs. Local restaurant and shop owners expect supply shortages and increased costs due to tariffs. Federal economists estimate these tariffs will cost the average U.S. household $3,800 each year, according to State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner.

Oregon and other states have filed 13 lawsuits challenging federal executive orders, budget memos and other actions. Oregon is leading several states suing the administration about its tariffs.

We can help elected leaders save Oregonians’ livelihoods. Call Congress and your state legislators. Get active with Indivisible.org, Indivisible North Coast Oregon or other democracy groups. Stay informed, and speak up.

LAURIE CAPLAN

Astoria