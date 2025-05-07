Letter: Retain Rohne on Port commission Published 5:37 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Please re-elect Dirk Rohne to Position 2, Port of Astoria Commission.

Dirk has served admirably in leadership positions in Clatsop County for years on the Clatsop Community College Board, as a Clatsop County Commissioner and most recently as a commissioner for the Port of Astoria.

He has brought experience, intelligence and thoughtfulness to each position. He owns and operates a dairy, so he has considerable business experience, as well.

As a community, we are most fortunate to have someone of his caliber willing to serve the public.

RUSSEL HUNTER

Astoria