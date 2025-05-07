Letter: Reaffirm military oath to the Constitution

Published 5:19 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Staff reports

May 17 is Armed Services Day. Much like on Law Day on May 1, when lawyers reaffirm the oath they took to the Constitution when they joined the bar, I propose that veterans and active duty service members reaffirm the oath they took when they joined the military.

Military service members pledge to support and defend the Constitution. The U.S.is a nation of laws, not men, and we must remember to what we owe our allegiance.

As a former officer in the Navy, I plan to pledge again the oath I took before, an oath to the Constitution, which I consider still binding, and which I have never repudiated, but modified to recognize that while I did my duty faithfully, I am no longer entitled to command others.

“As a former (branch of service) officer, I, (name), do solemnly affirm that I will continue to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign or domestic, and that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservations or purpose of evasion; and that I did well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which I was entrusted; so help me God.”

LAURA GORDON
Seaside

