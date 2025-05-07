Letter: Fickel is best choice for Port board Published 5:25 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

I just want to say I believe Thaddeus Fickel is the best choice for Position 5, Port of Astoria Commission.

There are two candidates. Thaddeus’ opponent is a late comer, trying to look like a Democrat, “a Libertarian in transition.” Show me the money!

A vote for Thaddeus will secure balance on the Port Commission, balancing fishery interests with equity for tourism and business alike.

Thaddeus is an aviator, vested in the Astoria Regional Airport as a flight instructor and airplane rentals. He has a vision for the Port!

Thaddeus is honest and sincere, and will listen to all county residents! Our waterfront development is important, but so is the airport!

Set your sights on Thaddeus Fickel for Position 5! Please vote for him!

MICHAEL HINTON

Seaside