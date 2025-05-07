Letter: Cannon Beachers: Vote for Measure 4-236 Published 5:50 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

I would like to remind everyone to vote. Election Day is May 20. The Clatsop County Elections Office’s website has a complete list of all ballot drop box site locations. Ballots must be turned in at an Official Ballot Drop Box/Site by 8 p.m. on Election Day, or by mail with free postage.

Cannon Beach voters will be able to approve a very important measure in the May 20 election by voting “yes” for Measure 4-236. Measure 4-236 clarifies the city’s ability to fund municipal projects without voter approval. The exception to this is that before issuing general obligation bonds that would increase property taxes, voter approval would be needed.

The city of Cannon Beach has been able to fund some major city projects with grants and low-interest loans that have enabled the city to save substantial funds. A “yes” vote on Measure 4-236 would allow the city to apply for grants and low-interest loans without waiting for election results.

By voting “yes” on Measure 4-236, voters would ensure that all of our city’s operations, including public works, finance, planning, parks, emergency management and the police department could continue to forge ahead on projects without costly delays.

Please allow the elected officials of our city council do their job to represent the best interests of the city, and not have to delay major projects with elections. Please join me in voting “yes!” on Measure 4-236.

BARB KNOP

Mayor of Cannon Beach