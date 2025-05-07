Letter: Bryan will do best for Knappa students Published 5:53 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Vote For Hannah Bryan for Knappa School Board! I want to express to the voters in the Knappa School District that Hannah Bryan is the best candidate for the position.

We need members who are committed, thoughtful and deeply invested in the future of our children, and Hannah is all of those. She is a parent and active community member in Knappa.

Hannah understands the unique challenges facing Knappa schools. She listens, asks the right questions and genuinely cares about the students, teachers and families.

Hannah is not running for personal gain! She believes in the power of education to build stronger communities. We need people like Hannah, who will work collaboratively with students and their families.

She will always be an advocate for resources that are best for Knappa students. Please join me in voting for Hannah Bryan for the Knappa School Board.

BRAXTON HILL

Astoria