Letter: Brownson will be outstanding Port steward Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

I was privileged to serve for four years on the Astoria City Council alongside Tom Brownson, who is now running for a seat on the Port of Astoria Commission in the May 20 election.

Tom impressed me as a dedicated, hard-working council member, who always came to meetings meticulously prepared and ready to ask tough questions. Tom values transparency in government, so he regularly met with his constituents to inform them of city business and hear their concerns. He plans to continue such meetings as a Port commissioner.

A Clatsop County resident for much of his life, Tom has attended most Port commission meetings for the past 15 years, so he will be able to hit the ground running once elected. Key priorities include repairing Pier 2, moving forward with the West Mooring Basin and boatyard master plans and revitalizing the East Mooring Basin.

Given his experience, integrity and work ethic, Tom will be an outstanding steward for the Port of Astoria. Please vote for Tom Brownson for the Port of Astoria Commission.

JOAN HERMAN

Astoria