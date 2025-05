Letter: Why the long wait for physical therapy? Published 7:35 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

What should happen with physical therapy in the Lower Columbia area when people have to wait 10 to 11 weeks to get an appointment?

Are we so poorly staffed? Or is it the billing of services? I would appreciate a report or in-depth article about it.

PAMELA MATTSON MCDONALD

Astoria/Newberg