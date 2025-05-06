Letter: We shouldn’t have to ‘avoid deep craters’ Published 6:14 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

I am writing to share my growing concern about the increasing number of potholes on our local roads — especially the stretch from Safeway to the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria. The rough road and potholes aren’t just an inconvenience; they pose a real and ongoing danger to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike.

Almost every day, I witness vehicles swerving dangerously to avoid deep craters, often crossing into other lanes or veering close to sidewalks. This not only increases the risk of accidents, but also makes our streets feel unsafe for everyone who uses them. Several friends and neighbors have already dealt with costly repairs to their tires, suspensions and vehicles in general due to these road hazards — some, even more than once.

Beyond the personal cost, this issue reflects poorly on the city’s ability to maintain basic infrastructure. If left unchecked, these potholes will only grow larger, more hazardous and more expensive to repair. Preventive maintenance is far more cost-effective than delayed emergency fixes, and it shows respect for the residents who live, work and travel here daily.

It’s time for timely maintenance and real repairs. Our community deserves safe, smooth and reliable roads — not a daily obstacle course. I urge our local leaders to prioritize this issue, grant proper resources, and take swift action to address it.

I truly hope this concern is addressed soon — before someone gets hurt. Our community deserves safe streets, and now is the time to make that happen.

TAYLOR PASS

Astoria