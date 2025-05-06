Letter: Trump’s budget actions driven by greed Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

If you watch closely, you will soon see Mr. Trump proclaim a victory over waste in government spending thanks to the slasher, Musk.

Not caring about the slashing of efficiency and effectiveness in government, Trump will, for his next trick, extend and increase tax cuts for the very rich, and justify it by saying that billionaires need the extra money to reinvest in new American businesses to provide more jobs.

The lie in this seemingly plausible reason is that the top 5% wealthiest Americans have accumulated $50 trillion in wealth in the last 50 years, during which time the other 95% have accumulated $1 trillion.

There will never be a shortage of venture capital in America, nor a shortage of greed.

DAVID FITCH

Astoria